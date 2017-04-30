Giving Thanks: Women’s Center thanks law enforcement — and others

To the Editor:

We thank the town of Ridgefield for their generous support of the Women’s Center Gala, which honored local law enforcement for their partnership with us to end the violence. Over 325 guests gave a standing ovation to the police chiefs for the 13 towns that the Women’s Center serves, on April 7, 2017.

Special thank-yous go out to Rafaela Gallo of Gallo Restaurant for his generosity in providing the wine for the evening, as well as a wonderful live auction item. Thanks to Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, which provided special chocolates for all guests. And thanks to Allison Stockel for emceeing the evening with Ethan Carey of i95FM. Thanks to Cellar XV Wine Market for organizing our wine pull!

Many Ridgefield businesses contributed items to our auction. We’d like to thank 109 Cheese & Wine, Adam Broderick, All the King’s Horses, Ancient Mariner, Bailey’s Backyard, Bodies in Motion, Chez Delila’s, Chez Leonard, Elizabella’s Bake Shop, Genoa Deli & Pizza, Georgetown Auto Body, Get Glowing, Gilded Nest, Alexandra & George Goodstadt, HooDoo Brown BBQ, Kerrigan Decoys, Leslie Toran Interiors, Jessica Mancini & Limelight, Little House Shoppe, The Loft at Bissell’s, Medicinal Skin, New Beginnings Landscaping, Nutmeg Livery Service, Pilates Barre, Planet Pizza, the Prospector, Ridgefield Academy, Ridgefield Organics & Specialty Market, Ridgefield Playhouse, Rodier Flowers, Ross’ Bread Shoppe, Shine Salon, Silver Spring Country Club, Skor Law,Southwest Cafe, Starbuck Equestrian, Steve DeMasco’s Shaolin Studios, Terra Sole, Tigers’ Den, The Toy Chest, Turkey Ridge, and Tao Connelly of Wildtree.

And big thanks to our Ridgefield sponsors — Elaine and Kevin Cox, Eileen and Jay Walker, Fairfield County Bank, Wendy and William Beurket, Ciota Legal Group, the Goldstone Family Foundation, Glori and Adam Norwitt, Laura and Jonathan Brennan, and Ethel and Mannehim Eckhaus. Without you, we couldn’t continue our free and confidential services 24 hours a day!