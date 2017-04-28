Career workshops to be offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education

One-on-one career and job search workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Dates in addition to those listed below can be scheduled.

Résumé Assistance meets Fridays, April 28 and May 5 and 19, from 1 to 2 ($49 per one-hour session).

Interview Skills Training One on One is on Fridays, May 5 or June 9, from noon to 1. LinkedIn One on One is on Friday, May 19, from noon to 1, and Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search is on Friday, June 2, from noon to 1. Cost is $49 per session.

More sections, plus career assessments (covers Myers-Briggs, Skills Card Sorts and More), are available in June and July or can be scheduled. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.