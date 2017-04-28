The Ridgefield Press

Career workshops to be offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education

By The Ridgefield Press on April 28, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

One-on-one career and job search workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Dates in addition to those listed below can be scheduled.

Résumé Assistance meets Fridays, April 28 and May 5 and 19, from 1 to 2 ($49 per one-hour session).

Interview Skills Training One on One is on Fridays, May 5 or June 9, from noon to 1. LinkedIn One on One is on Friday, May 19, from noon to 1, and Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search is on Friday, June 2, from noon to 1. Cost is $49 per session.

More sections, plus career assessments (covers Myers-Briggs, Skills Card Sorts and More), are available in June and July or can be scheduled. Advance registration required.  Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Keeler Notes: grasshopper bites tavern
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress