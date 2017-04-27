Hearing technology seminar at Founders Hall April 28

If you are one of more than 28 million Americans age 60 or older who suffers from hearing loss, come to a seminar on hearing technology on Friday, April 28, at 1 p.m. at Founders Hall, 193 Danbury Road.

Mike Gravitz, former president of the southwestern Connecticut chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), will lead a frank discussion about hearing loss and its related health and social problems. He will review types of hearing loss and its many causes, describe what’s new with assistive technology, and suggest coping techniques that can help improve communication.

Founders Hall is a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older. The seminar is free and open to the public. For more information call 203-431-7000 or go to founders-hall.org.