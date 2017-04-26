Hebert replaces Hebert on Housing Authority

Janet Hebert has been appointed to the Ridgefield Housing Authority, filling the vacancy left by her husband, Selectman Bob Hebert, who resigned from his position earlier this month.

Janet is a recently retired registered nurse. She told the Board of Selectmen she has ample experience in management, and caring for disabled patients.

“I have been able to — over the years — work with many agencies in the state,” she said.

“I have the skill set to be able to look at those state agencies and find those people in there.”

The selectmen thought her skills would be beneficial to the housing authority.

“My concern has alway been the people,” said Selectwoman Barbara Manners.

“Many of them are special needs people. To the extent that you can establish relationships with them, I’m very grateful.”