Home-buying seminar April 27

Fairfield County Bank, along with the Ridgefield Library, will be sponsoring a first-time homebuyer seminar Thursday, April 27. The event is being held at the library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

First-time homebuyers will learn about the home-buying process, beginning with how to apply for a mortgage all the way through to closing. Joseph Chelednik, a certified mortgage planning specialist at Fairfield County Bank, will start the night presenting the mortgage process. Kyle Neumann, from Neumann Real Estate, will discuss the role of the real estate agent. Attorney George M. Cohan of Hastings, Cohan & Walsh LLP will speak about the role of an attorney during the home-buying process, while Stephen Roberts, of Bedrock Credit and Restoration, will cover credit education and restoration.

Ridgefield Library is located at 472 Main Street. RSVP by calling Linda Lubinsky at 203-431-7356. Walk-ins are also welcome.

