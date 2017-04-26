The Ridgefield Press

Giving Thanks: Thanking Congressman Jim Himes

By The Ridgefield Press on April 26, 2017 in Letters, People, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Congressman Jim Himes, right, stands with RHS junior Robert Buckley.

To the Editor:

I want to thank Congressman Jim Himes for taking the time to meet with me during my House of Code presentation in Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

The House of Code is a yearly contest that encourages high school students to write their own smartphone applications.

It was amazing to see the things that kids from around the country were able to accomplish.

I know that the congressman has an extremely busy schedule, and the fact that he was kind enough to encourage me about my project really meant a lot.

Robert Buckley

RHS Class of 2018

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Home-buying seminar April 27
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress