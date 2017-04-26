Giving Thanks: Thanking Congressman Jim Himes

To the Editor:

I want to thank Congressman Jim Himes for taking the time to meet with me during my House of Code presentation in Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

The House of Code is a yearly contest that encourages high school students to write their own smartphone applications.

It was amazing to see the things that kids from around the country were able to accomplish.

I know that the congressman has an extremely busy schedule, and the fact that he was kind enough to encourage me about my project really meant a lot.

Robert Buckley

RHS Class of 2018