Letter: 2018 RHS senior yearbook portraits

To the Editor:

With summer upon us, I would like to give parents some helpful information about senior high school pictures. RHS Yearbook Committee requires senior yearbook photos to be submitted in early November. However, you may want to take advantage of the slower summer days, and have your child’s photos taken before the busy fall school season.

The most important thing RHS parents need to know is that RHS requires all seniors to have their photo taken by the school’s contracted photography company; however, you do not have to submit that photo. You are allowed to use an outside photographer who will give you the flexibility to select your favorite studio or outdoor location, do hair and makeup prior to the session, allow outfit changes, and complete a family session alongside your senior’s session.

Selecting a photographer can be a daunting task as well, but here are some tips for choosing the right senior portrait photographer for your needs:

Word of mouth … ask around!

A call to the studio is a great way to “connect” with a photographer. The photographer should take the time to speak with you prior to the session to discuss the desired look and feel of your senior portraits.

Look for a professional who specializes in senior portraits. Check out photographer’s website and Facebook site and notice style and variety of images. Are you looking for a high fashion look or are you a nature-loving, casual teenager?

Pricing can vary by photographer. Be careful to compare apples to apples; some photographers offer lump-sum packages while others offer à la carte.

Whether you go with the school photography company or an outside photographer, keep in mind these photos mark a milestone in your child’s life, one you will always look back on.

Jane La Motta