Norwalk River Valley Trail gets ready for Ridgefield

A new two-mile walking trail will soon be coming to Ridgefield as part of the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT).

NRVT is a project that aims to build 38 miles of multipurpose trail connecting Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk to Rogers Park in Danbury, passing through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding along the way.

The executive director of NRVT, Charlie Taney, gave the Board of Selectmen an update at its meeting Wednesday, April 19.

The NRVT has already built trails in Norwalk and Wilton, and is getting ready to build the first mile in Redding. It also found a stretch of land to build on in Ridgefield.

“The two-mile section trail we identified ends at Bobby’s Court, runs through conservation land, DOT land, and intersects with Route 7 where Walpole used to be,” said Taney.

“I walked through this trail yesterday — it’s a beautiful section.”

The end goal is to build four miles in town.

“We have a lot more trail to build in Ridgefield, which would end up at the other side of town by Weir Farm, where the Wilton Trail would begin,” said Taney.

The director said that the land they have in mind is a great start for the first two miles, and that more will soon follow.

“What we find with these trails all over the country is that pieces get built, people start to use it, they like it, and there’s more energy to keep on building,” he said.

NRVT will begin fund-raising efforts in a couple of months to start the design and planning process.

“One party has already asked that once we get to the point of building in Ridgefield, they want to be a financial participant,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi, “so that’s great.”

Right now, Taney said, they’re focusing on raising awareness in the community about the initiative.

They’re planning a hike on Sunday, April 30, at 1 p.m. The group will meet at the parking lot at Simpaug Turnpike on Route 7 for a four-mile hike.

“It should be great for bird-watching,” said Taney.