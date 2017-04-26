The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: April 7-19

By Steve Coulter on April 26, 2017 in Business, Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Eleven homes, one apartment and one condominium worth a total of $9,239,618 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between April 7 and 19. The town received $23,099 in conveyance taxes from the property transfers, which included:

33 Fulling Mill Lane: Patricia James of Main Street to Erik and Kimberly Zuker of Astoria, N.Y., April 10, $550,000.

3 Glenbrook Court: Daniel and Arlene Pisano of Edgewater, Md., to John and Nicole Skoyles, April 11, $535,000.

174 Eleven Levels Road: Ronni Colville to Mintak Joo, April 11, $847,500.

58 Olcott Way (Casagmo): Ingrid Lacis of North Hollywood, Calif., to Jon LaFonte III of Danbury, April 11, $41,118.

31 St. Johns Road: Linda Springer of Aydlett, N.C., to Charles Karas and Sarah Blank, April 12, $625,000.

381 Wilton Road West: David and Karen Wright to Bradley and Christiane Lundquist of Rye, N.Y., April 13, $825,000.

500 Main Street (Elms): Elms 1516 LLC to Gerald and Diane Hayes of Rye, N.Y., April 13, $1,300,000.

17 East Ridge Road: Russell and Gina Gasida to Robert and Amy Dennis of Prospect Street, April 13, $879,000.

1 Peaceable Street: Peaceable Flats LLC to Peaceable Street Properties LLC, April 13, $750,000.

33 Olmstead Lane: Estate of Elizabeth D. Johnson of Naugatuck to TC Homebuilding LLC of Olmstead Lane, April 18, $290,000.

12 Whitewood Hollow Court: Karen Turicchi of Reston, Va., to Balazs Halmos and Katalin Ferenczi, April 18, $1,125,000.

73 Hunter Lane: Amy Cimineillo of Norrans Ridge Drive to Kenneth Karp, April 18, $1,049,000.

19 Cains Hill: Walter and Deborah Wolyniec to Sturges Brothers Inc. of Bailey Avenue, April 18, $423,000.

