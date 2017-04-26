Pamela Keeler Allen, 83, of Ridgefield, wife of the late William I. Allen, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2017.

Mrs. Allen was born on June 29, 1933 in Danbury, CT; a daughter of the late Raymond and Ruby (Holabird) Keeler. She was raised and educated in Ridgefield and later graduated from Rider University in Trenton, NJ.

Mrs. Allen worked at Schlumberger for 10 years and later as a legal secretary for local attorney Edward Dowling for nearly 30 years. She was a member of Founders Hall of Ridgefield, a member of the Jaycee Wives and a former Deputy Registrar of Voters.

Mrs. Allen was a lifelong, faithful member of the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield. She was very proud of her Ridgefield roots and a student of her family’s long history in the town.

Mrs. Allen is survived by her children; Laird Allen, of Ridgefield and Robin Allen of Tucson, AZ. She is also survived by a brother, Russell Keeler and his wife Rosemarie of Lakeview, NC., as well as a niece, Sally Yarrish and her husband, Louis, of Ridgefield and sister-in-law Alice Keeler of Florida. Mrs. Allen is also survived by a grandson, Jackson Keeler Allen and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Allen was predeceased by her husband, William and her son, Todd, as well as by siblings Nancy and Roy Keeler.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Congregational Church; 103 Main Street, Ridgefield at a date and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours, interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Building and Development Fund or the Music Ministry Fund.

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of funeral arrangements.