Goldstone Caregiver Center hosts healthcare symposium Thursday

Caregivers, healthcare professionals and anyone interested in caregiving issues are invited to attend the first Caregiver Symposium hosted by the Goldstone Caregiver Center at Danbury Hospital on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Danbury Hospital. This free symposium will begin in the Creasy Auditorium with a keynote speaker and conclude with a Resource Fair in the Robilotti Conference Center. Parking is available in the Rizzo Garage on Hospital Avenue.

The Goldstone Caregiver Center, located in the main lobby of Danbury Hospital’s Peter and Carmen Lucia Puck Pavilion, opened its doors to staff and caregivers on September 17, 2015, made possible through a gift from Liz and Steven Goldstone of Ridgefield.

The symposium’s keynote speaker Kelly Corrigan, author, philanthropist and breast cancer survivor, has experienced caregiving in an intensely personal way and uses the lessons she learned to provide healthcare professionals and family members alike with specific strategies for effective and meaningful care taking.

In her presentation “The Middle Place,” Corrigan will tell poignant stories of her own fight with Stage lll cancer, her father’s three bouts of cancer, and her daughter’s meningitis as well as discuss common caregiving issues and strategies honed from experience.

“‘Caregiving’ is a heavy term that tugs on us emotionally, yet is so misunderstood by so many,” said Kelly Corrigan. “At some time in our lives, we will all be impacted by the illness or aging of someone close to us.”

A Resource Fair of local service providers will take place in the Robilotti Conference Center located adjacent to the Creasy Auditorium following the program. Participating support services include:

Western Connecticut Medical Group

MS & Stroke Support Groups

Western Connecticut Home Care

Complementary Medicine

Goldstone Caregiver Center

Spiritual Care/Grief Recovery Method® Support Group/No One Dies Alone Program

Ann’s Place

Praxair Cancer Center

Horblitt Health Sciences Library

Clinical Resource Management

Volunteer Services

Family Birth Center

The first 100 attendees will receive a free copy of Kelly Corrigan’s latest book, “Glitter and Glue.” This New York Time’s bestseller examines the bond between mothers and daughters: sometimes nourishing, sometimes exasperating, and occasionally divine. Corrigan will sign copies of her book at the end of the program.

Check-in begins at 10:00am. Light breakfast and lunch, also free of charge, will be provided. For more information or to register, please call 1-800-516-3658.