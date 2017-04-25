Kevin C. Harold, 65, publisher

Kevin C. Harold, 65, of Redding, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2017 in Madison, CT after receiving treatment for several months at Yale New Haven’s Smilow Cancer Hospital.

Kevin was born on December 28, 1951 in Queens, NY; a son of the late Charles and Mary (Prunty) Harold. The second eldest of 10 children, Kevin spent his formative years on Long Island, attending St. Aiden School in Williston Park and Mineola High School.

Kevin was an area resident for many years, where all four of his children graduated from Ridgefield High School. With over 30 years of publishing industry experience, Kevin has formerly served as Executive Vice President at Rand McNally, Senior Vice President of New Media at BusinessWeek, and Senior Vice President of McGraw Hill’s hi-tech magazine group. Most recently he was the Publisher and a founder of NJ Spotlight.

An avid reader, writer, and scholar of early Christianity and Roman history, Kevin expertly engaged on a number of historical and political topics and always enjoyed absorbing new information. He loved old movies, musicals, Westerns, and music, especially The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, John Coltrane, Johnny Cash, Elvis and the Rolling Stones. Other activities included climbing and tending trees, scuba diving, and exercising. His adventurous spirit/wanderlust frequently brought him to treetop canopies, the depths of the ocean and getting lost in foreign lands.

While not especially religious, Kevin was very spiritual, summarizing his beliefs as “There is a God. He is intelligent. And he is active in our lives.”

Kevin is survived by his four children Meryl Harold and her husband, Jon, Nathan Harold, Martin Harold and Olivia Harold as well as his former wife and the mother of his children, Mary Harold. He is also survived by his siblings: Patrick Harold and his wife, Dorene, Sean Harold and his wife, Maryanne, Michael Harold and his wife, Christina, Daniel Harold and his wife, Kimberly, Mary Catherine McBride and her husband, Kevin, Beth Ryan and her husband, Michael, Peggy Gorry and her husband, Chris, Maureen Quintanar and Ruth Harold. Kevin is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street Ridgefield. Memorial services will take place on Friday, April 28, 2017 11:00 am at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; 351 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in Umpawaug Cemetery, Redding.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.com.