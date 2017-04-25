Ronald Girard, 84, Korean War veteran

Ronald Girard, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 17, 2017. He was the loving husband of the late Lorraine (Horne) Girard.

Born on January 24, 1933, in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Henry and Amy (Legare) Girard. Ronald attended North Attleboro High School and Bristol County Agricultural School.

Upon graduation, he proudly served his country during the Korean War.

He was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro, Mass. Ronald was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed cooking, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family.

He is survived by his five children; Michelle Girard-Lynds of Portland, Maine, Renee Keough of Coventry, R.I., Paul Girard of Wilton, Maine, Heather Lindgren of Ridgefield, and Sarah Franklin of North Attleboro; his grandchildren, Amy, Matthew, Leontyne, Jeremy, Emily, Ashley, and Cecelia, and Olivia and Wright Lindgren of Ridgefield; three great-grandchildren and his siblings, Conrad Girard, Diane Cooper and Elise Newton. He is also survived by son-in-law Rob Lindgren of Ridgefield.

Ronald was a brother of the late Caroline Mitchell and Theodore Girard. Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald’s name may be sent to the Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.

