The following reports were written by The Ridgefield Police Department between Friday, April 14, and Friday, April 21:

Car thief arrested

A Lawson Lane man was arrested for first-degree larceny of a stolen vehicle at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

Ridgefield police said that Joseph Forman, 48, stole a car from the Enterprise lot on Ethan Allen Highway.

According to a report, police were called to the scene as a result of Enterprise locating one of its stolen vehicles.

Forman, who was arrested at his condominium in Casagmo, posted a $10,000 bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, May 5.

Heroin bust at Casagmo

A Lawson Lane man was arrested for possession of marijuana and interfering with the duties of an officer and a New Milford man was arrested for possession of narcotics, illegal distribution of drugs, and failure to keep narcotic drugs in their original container at the Casagmo condominium complex Friday, April 14.

Ridgefield police said Anton Yakimov, 22, of Lawson Lane, was observed in “a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction” with Stephen Caprio, 32, of New Milford at the Casagmo parking lot around 5:15 p.m.

According to a report, both Yakimov and Caprio were stopped after the transaction, and Yakimov attempted to hide the drugs he had purchased — interfering with the detectives’ investigation.

He was in possession of marijuana — an infraction under state law — and was released on a $500 bond, with a court date scheduled for Friday, May 12.

Caprio was found to have several hydrocodone pills, several packets of heroin, and marijuana in his possession, police said, and was turned over to Bethel police for an outstanding warrant for larceny in the fifth degree.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, April 27.