Ace Tire and Auto Center on Route 7 is getting a new face — or, rather, an old one.

Owner Rich Desrochers is planning to go back to the same facade the building had in the 1970s.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the change at its meeting on April 18.

“This is an exciting revision, you’re going to go retro,” said Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti.

“This is great.”

Desrochers said the facade was more appealing the way it used to be.