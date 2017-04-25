Nine Prayer Stations event May 4

Nine Prayer Stations will be set up on the lawn of Ridgefield resident, Priscilla Black, the facilitator of the Home Bible Study group which meets there on Thursdays. The group will participate in the National Day of Prayer, held annually on the first Thursday in May.

The Prayer Stations will be available and open to the public from sunup to sundown on Thursday, May 4.

Priscilla stated that the nine stations which will be covered in prayer are Family, Government, Education, Church, Military, Community, Business, Media, and Recent Tragic Events.

“It turns out to be quite an experience of praying prayers of intercession for each area; I find myself quite emotional as I pray the stations.”

For more information about the prayer event and the Home Bible Study, contact Priscilla Black at (203) 431-9768 or [email protected] .