Ridgefield Prime unveils plans for Prime Taco

The Prime family just got a little bigger.

Bob Sperry, co-owner of Ridgefield Prime and Prime Burger, confirmed plans Tuesday, April 25, for a new Mexican-themed restaurant in downtown Ridgefield

The new business, Prime Taco, is expected to open in this summer — either in late August or early September.

“The space has a current tenant still occupying it but let’s say it’s downtown Ridgefield in a great location with patio space and ample parking,” Sperry told The Press.

Speculation on Facebook was that the new business would take over the current Peachwave storefront on Danbury Road.

Sperry didn’t want to confirm the location yet, but said that he and his business partners had identified open store fronts in the downtown area and a need for a Mexican restaurant as early as last summer.

“We listened to the surveys and the research done by The Press and identified there was a gap for quality Mexican food in town, and recognized that there was a huge opportunity for us,” he said.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to open Prime Taco and serve the same high-quality meat and protein that we’re known for at our other business, Ridgefield Prime and Prime Burger.”

The menu

Maintaining a familiar style of service to its sister business, Prime Taco will be a fast casual restaurant where customers order at the register and have their food delivered to their table.

Menu items will include Mexican favorites: tacos, quesadillas, and burritos.

“There will be a create your own option, too,” Sperry said.

Unlike Prime Burger, Prime Tac will serve alcohol — craft beers, wines, and margaritas.