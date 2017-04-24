Ridgefield baseball, softball teams pummel McMahon

By a combined score of 25-1, the Ridgefield High baseball and softball teams registered easy victories over their Brien McMahon opponents Monday afternoon.

At its home field, the RHS softball team crushed winless McMahon, 18-0, in a game that was stopped after 4.5 innings due to the run rule.

The Tigers (4-4) went on eight-run rallies in both the bottom of the first and the bottom of the second to open a 16-0 lead before adding their final two runs in the bottom of the third.

Amanda Kelly had a three-run homer for Ridgefield, while Kendall Rogoff added three hits, including a two-run double.

Brandy Mauro contributed two hits and three RBIs, and Sydnie DeMarco had three hits and drove in a run. Claire Filaski added two hits and an RBI, while Ryen Fujitani had a hit and drove in a run.

Filaski (three), Grizzaffi (two), Fujitani (two), DeMarco (two), Mauro (two), Lauren Bayer (two), and Julia McSpedon (two) all scored multiple runs for the Tigers.

Ridgefield pitchers Kailey Westington and Mikayla Melan combined on a two-hit shutout. Westington started and held McMahon (0-9) hitless and scoreless for two innings, striking out six batters and walking two. Melan pitched the next three innings, allowing no runs on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

In Norwalk, the RHS baseball team built an early five-run lead and went on to beat McMahon, 7-1.

The Tigers improved their record to 9-1 at the midpoint of the regular season.

Junior left-hander Alex Price (4-0) held McMahon to one run while pitching his third complete game this spring. Price pitched a six-hitter, walking two and striking out eight.

In the top of the first inning, Ridgefield leadoff hitter Colin Motill reached on a walk and scored on Matt Colin’s double. John Thrasher made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly that brought in Colin.

The Tigers added three runs in the top of the third to stretch their lead to 5-0. Motill led off with a single and Colin was hit by a pitch. Pete Columbia doubled to drive home Motill, and Thrasher had an RBI single to score Colin. Columbia then scored on Dan Ignatowich’s RBI groundout.

McMahon got its only run in the bottom of the third, but Ridgefield answered with a single run in its next at-bat. For the third time in four innings, Motill led off with a single. He advanced to second on a fly out and then stole third base before scoring on Columbia’s groundout.

Ridgefield added its final run with two outs in the top of the seventh. Matt Stamatis delivered an RBI single that scored Tony Macchia, who had reached on a single.

Price allowed a double and a walk in the bottom of the seventh but left the runners stranded by getting a ground ball to third baseman Columbia for the final out.