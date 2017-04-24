April 23 to April 29 is National Volunteer Week, and we have a lot of talented and generous people to thank for their volunteer service to the Ridgefield Library. Their involvement ranges from one-time help with a special event like Love your Library Day to a multi-year commitment as a member of our Board of Directors. They come to us as individuals, families, students and groups like National Charity League, Boy and Girl Scouts, Lionsheart and the Boys and Girls Club. They are young people, retirees and people of all ages doing community service.

One very special group of volunteers is the Friends of the Ridgefield Library, who organize popular used book sales, the proceeds of which support many favorite library services and collections. Their spring sale is coming up May 5 to 7 (children’s books only) and May 12 to 15. Don’t miss it.

Teens going into grades 6 to 12 in the fall are invited to apply before June 5 to volunteer with the Summer Reading Program, assisting younger children with logging their reading and claiming their prizes. Pick up an application in the Ellis Family Teen Center or print one from our website.

Our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped us during the past year.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11009 and [email protected]