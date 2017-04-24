Tiebreaker decides Ridgefield Golf Club’s opening event

Despite cold, rainy weather, the Ridgefield Golf Club kicked off the 2017 season with its traditional four-man scramble tournament on Saturday at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

The winners were determined by a match of cards, as two two teams each shot 66.

Joe Moorhead, Al Fazi, Chip Gliedman and Mike Reilly got first place on the tiebreaker, with Joe Arconti, John Burr, Mickey Interlandi and Joe Sassano finishing second.

Finishing in a tie for for third with matching 77’s were three teams: John Miloro, Dave O’Shea, Scott Tessler and Harold Hawley; Tim Useted, Bill Olin, Alan Renne and Jay Seewald; and Phil Reunert, Frazier Caner, Steve Jupp and Chris Sexton.

In this tournament format, four-man teams — computer-selected based upon total team handicap — start with four tee shots. The best of the four is then chosen, and each team member takes his next shot from that position. Play continues in this way until the ball is holed. The team then posts a single, team score for the hole and for the round of 18. Each team member is required to provide at least three of the drives used for scoring.

Notes: For those interested in joining the Ridgefield Golf Club, membership applications can be obtained at the pro shop or by going online to the Club’s website at rgconline.org. The Club hosts more than 20 events throughout the season.