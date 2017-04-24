Unshakeable spirit: Butchen creates campaign for Parkinson’s Awareness Month

April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, and Ridgefielder Jeff Butchen is doing his part to get the word out.

On April 11, the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) — with the help of Butchen’s company, teamDigital — launched a social media campaign entitled, Unshakeable Spirit, that brings much attention to the disease itself, and showcases what life is like for those impacted by Parkinson’s disease (PD) and how you can live a full and optimistic life despite a PD diagnosis.

“As someone who is living with Parkinson’s, and as a member of an APDA support group, I am so proud to be supporting the mission of this incredible organization,” Butchen said. “APDA is an unshakeable force in the lives of so many, and we at teamDigital are grateful for the opportunity to amplify the work they do nationwide.”

User-generated content featuring photos and inspiring captions created using APDA’s “frame generator” will authentically capture and highlight important moments and attitudes that depict this “unshakeable spirit.”

Full and active life

Every nine minutes there is a new diagnosis of PD, which means that in April alone nearly 5,000 individuals in this country will learn they have the disease. PD is a chronic, progressive disease with no treatment, therapy, or drug to slow or halt its progression. However, with the proper medical care, support system, education and services, many people with PD can live a full and active life.

The multi-phase campaign features stories and faces that are meant to inspire, educate and help people know they are not alone in their PD journey will be featured on the APDA Facebook page and via Twitter.

All those impacted by PD, including people living with the disease, their care partners, medical professionals and others are welcomed to participate, not only in April but all throughout the year as this campaign will carry on beyond PD Awareness Month.

“At APDA, our unshakeable spirit comes from a belief that as a community, we will solve the riddle of Parkinson’s disease. We are inspired by the amazing individuals with PD and their families who participate in hundreds of clinical trials and health and wellness programs every day — both quietly and boldly. APDA is there for them all along the way, and we are both proud and excited to start this unshakeable movement,” said APDA President and CEO, Leslie A. Chambers.

To get involved, people can go to apdaparkinson.org/unshakeablespirit