The Tenors set to perform at Ridgefield Playhouse May 9

Blending classical music with contemporary pop hits — multi-platinum Canadian vocal sensation The Tenors bring their greatest songs, classic covers and personal stories in a night of music at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, May 9, at 8 p.m. In this Ingersoll Auto of Danbury World Music performance, The Tenors perform musical reinventions of powerful anthems and popular classics including “Lean on Me,” “You Are So Beautiful,” “Hallelujah” and “Agnus Dei,” in addition to original compositions. In the lobby at 7:15pm, ticket holders can enjoy a complimentary wine tasting courtesy of Benziger Familiy Winery. The Tenors have showcase their undeniable charm and diverse vocal styles performing more than 700 shows on five continents – including performances for the last four Presidents of the United States, including at the White House Christmas Tree Lighting for the Obama Family, in Vancouver for the opening ceremonies of the XXI Olympic Winter Games, and for Her Majesty The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and most recently for her 90th Birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle.

The Tenors have had the honor of sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in music including Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah McLachlan, Sting, Neil Young, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, and David Foster. They have also made over 150 television appearances including The Oprah Winfrey Show with Celine Dion and the Primetime Emmy Awards Broadcast.

For tickets ($60), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.