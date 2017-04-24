Ridgefield Gone Country barbecue festival seeks volunteers

Ridgefield Gone Country is calling all community volunteers to help out during the fourth annual barbecue festival at The Lounsbury House Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

The festival, which is held in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ridgefield, runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“We can not make this event a success without the many volunteers that help us each year,” the rotary said Monday, April 24. “If you or anyone you know is interested in volunteering for this event, please contact us at the link below.”

Click here to volunteer.

For more information, call 203-438-6962.