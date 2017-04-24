The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Gone Country barbecue festival seeks volunteers

By The Ridgefield Press on April 24, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield is less than two weeks away from “going country” at the annual barbecue festival at The Lounsbury House.

Ridgefield Gone Country is calling all community volunteers to help out during the fourth annual barbecue festival at The Lounsbury House Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

The festival, which is held in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ridgefield, runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“We can not make this event a success without the many volunteers that help us each year,” the rotary said Monday, April 24. “If you or anyone you know is interested in volunteering for this event, please contact us at the link below.”

Click here to volunteer.

For more information, call 203-438-6962.

Related posts:

  1. Local bands headline Ridgefield Gone Country barbecue festival

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Library Lines: Financial literacy Next Post The Tenors set to perform at Ridgefield Playhouse May 9
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress