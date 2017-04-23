The Ridgefield Press

Alternating one-way traffic scheduled all week on Route 35

By The Ridgefield Press on April 23, 2017

Traffic backing up on Route 35. — Mack Reid photo

Alternating one-way traffic can be expected to return at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums next week.

The project’s contractor is scheduling alternating one-way traffic between Monday, April 24, and Friday, April 28, Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Sunday, April 23.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, is usually scheduled to start after the morning commuter rush is over, and to end before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.

