Saturday roundup: Wins for Ridgefield baseball, girls lax

The Ridgefield High baseball and girls lacrosse teams both romped to blowout victories on a damp Saturday afternoon.

At Tiger Hollow, the RHS girls lacrosse team got points from 13 players in an 18-5 non-conference rout of Weston.

Caroline Curnal had four goals and an assist and Lucie Picard and Caitlin Slaminko each added three goals for Ridgefield, which led 12-2 at halftime.

Kaitlyn McMullan finished with two goals, while Julia Realander, Maeve Tobin, Fair Smith, Alyssa Bonanno, Cate Costigan, and Lauren Whalen added one goal apiece.

Realander and Katie Hoban each contributed two assists, and Annie Hage, Caeleigh Tannian, Tobin, and Curnal had one assist apiece.

“Lucie Picard had a season-high three goals and stellar defensive play with ground ball possessions and forced turnovers all over the field,” said Ridgefield head coach Cece Berger, whose team evened its record at 3-3. “Defenders Aneeka Britto, Lexi Pass, Erika Linke, Meaghan O’Hara, Lauren Ahern, Bella Carrozza, and Fair Smith all contributed solid defensive play… “

The Tigers dominated possession, as Curnal (five), Slaminko (five), Tobin (three), and McMullan (three) combined to win 16 draws.

Ridgefield goalies Lexi Held (three) and Robyn Karashik (one) teamed to make four saves.

Big inning sinks Greenwich

At Ciuccoli Field, the Ridgefield baseball team used a nine-run third inning en route to a 10-2 victory over visiting Greenwich.

The Tigers are now 8-1 overall this season and 5-1 in the FCIAC.

Greenwich helped out by committing four errors that resulted in seven of Ridgefield’s nine runs being unearned. The Cardinals ended the game with five errors.

Starting pitcher Collin Lowe went six innings for the Tigers to get the win. Lowe allowed two runs on three hits while walking two batters and striking out eight. John Thrasher pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh inning, striking out two batters.

Ridgefield’s second-inning rally included a pair of RBI singles by Jake Artzt. Artzt’s first single scored the Tigers’ first run of the inning, and his second single plated Ridgefield’s eighth and ninth runs. Tony Macchia added a two-run double, while Pete Columbia singled home two runs and John Thrasher had an RBI single.

Matt Colin’s sacrifice fly scored Thrasher with Ridgefield’s final run in the bottom of the fifth. Thrasher had opened the inning with a triple.