Sunrise Cottage softball tourney next week in Ridgefield

More than 500 athletes and fans are expected to attend as the Ridgefield Girls Softball (RGS) program hosts the 9th Annual Sunrise Cottage Benefit Softball Tournament on several town fields next week (April 27-30).

A record-number 28 teams will participate this year in three age groups (10-under, 12-under, 14-under), making the event one of the largest and most competitive spring tournaments in the state. Each division will have a championship game.

Although the first games begin next Thursday evening, April 27, tournament ceremonies will be held at the Veterans Park School field on Saturday, April 29, at 8:30 a.m. Accompanied by several Sunrise Cottage residents, First Selectman Rudy Marconi will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Alyssa Campo, a student at East Ridge Middle School, will sing the National Anthem while players unfurl a giant American flag loaned by the Ridgefield Fire Department.

Located in a neighborhood setting that is central to families, friends and places of employment, Ridgefield Sunrise Cottage is a home for developmentally disabled residents. Donations from individuals, local businesses, private foundations, and public agencies contribute to Cottage operations.

The tournament has grown each year and has raised more than $40,000 — all for Sunrise Cottage.

“Over the years, this event continues to bring together our community and our softball players with the cottage residents,” said Pete Casazza, a Sunrise Cottage board member who came up with the idea for the tournament in 2009. “It’s about all of our families and friends.”

“Ridgefield Girls Softball is proud to be affiliated with this benefit for the 9th year,” said Ridgefield Girls Softball President Anthony DeStefano, who will deliver opening remarks next Saturday. “It is a great opportunity for the girls to meet the cottage residents and to help out in our community.”

Notes: Tournament co-chairs Beth Conley and Cary Nadel have organized local food trucks to visit each of the fields, including those at Ridgefield High School, Veterans Park and East Ridge Middle School.

There will be a raffle for tickets to a New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game (donated by Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shop), and T-shirts will be for sale.

Division championship games take place on Sunday, April 30. The finalists will receive trophies and individual player plaques at the completion of the championship games.

For more information about the tournament, send an email to [email protected].

To learn more about Sunrise Cottage, visit RidgefieldSunriseCottage.org.