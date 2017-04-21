The Ridgefield Conservation Commission will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, April 27, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, Charter Oak Room, 195 Danbury Road. A light supper will be served.

Guest speaker will be John Whalen, a Ridgefield resident, who has had a lifelong interest in reptiles and amphibians, maintains a collection of more than 400 snakes comprising a variety of species and currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Orianne Society, one of the few wildlife conservation organizations to exclusively focus on reptiles and amphibians.

Whalen will discuss Snakes of Connecticut: A Comprehensive Survey, to be followed by a Q&A and the opportunity to interact with a variety of live Pythons and Boa Constrictors from his private collection.

As space is limited, RSVP to [email protected].