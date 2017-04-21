College admissions advice for artists at the library Sunday

The Ridgefield Library along with the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and the Ridgefield Arts Council will present an afternoon program called Thriving Through the Arts: The College Admissions Process for Musicians, Actors, Dancers and Visual Artists. The program will take place at the library on Sunday, April 23, between 1 and 3 p.m., and is aimed at high school students and their parents who are interested in learning more about the college admissions process for performing and visual artists.

The afternoon will begin with a general introduction to what the college application process is like for artists and how it differs from the general college admissions process. Topics covered will include major versus non-major, bachelor of arts or bachelor of fine arts, résumés, what is required in terms of work samples such as portfolios, audition recordings and much more.

College consultant Candace Channing, who is herself an internationally acclaimed flutist, will moderate the discussion. This will be followed by break-out sessions, where more specific questions for each of the four disciplines will be addressed by panelists that will include teachers, university professors, practitioners and students and parents who have recently been through the process.

Registration at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.