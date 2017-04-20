Looney shoots 32 as Ridgefield beats Prep

Behind a record-setting performance by senior Connor Looney, the Ridgefield High boys golf team won its third match in three days Monday afternoon.

The Tigers (3-0) shot a season-best score to beat Fairfield Prep, 149-158, in the non-conference match, which took place at Silver Spring Country Club in Ridgefield.

Looney led the way with a three-under par 32, breaking the previous school record of 33 for nine holes. He birdied the first three holes and then parred the next six. Looney had a chance to finish with a 31, but he missed a birdie putt on the ninth hole.

“Connor has been playing very solid; he was very steady for most of the round,” said Ridgefield head coach Mike Merati. “He had a few missed birdie opportunities but also made a nice up and down [putt] on the eighth hole.”

“His iron game is locked in right now and he has confidence in his game,” added Merati.

Fellow senior Matt Bornstein also continued his strong start to the season by shooting a 35. Sophomore Oliver Frossell and senior Colin Lynne each had a 41 to round out Ridgefield’s team score.