Environment action committee will have table outside Planet Pizza Saturday

By The Ridgefield Press on April 20, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment (RACE) is launching a program to get people to use solar panel to supply electricity for their houses. The effort is being led by RACE and a group of high schoolers led by Paul Kim and Sebastion Guccione. A soft launch of this will be held Saturday, April 22.

A street table will be placed on front of Planet Pizza where information about this and other programs that race is supporting will be found.

RACE, which was established some time ago, has been re energized under the co-leadership of Elizabeth DiSalvo and Rob Freeman.

