Ridgefield artist featured in Art to the Avenue

Ridgefield artist Clarice Shirvell has been selected to participate in the Greenwich Art Council’s Art to the Avenue event.

From May 4 through May 29, Greenwich Avenue becomes a strolling art gallery. On opening night — Thursday, May 4 — from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Shirvell’s paintings will be featured at the Allen Edmond’s shop at 113 Greenwich Avenue. The shop will be hosting a public reception for the artist.

This year’s Art to the Avenue marks the art council’s 20th anniversary. Opening night will feature music, dancing, and street performers to celebrate. Retailers will host open receptions for the hundreds of visitors who attend to preview the works of more than 120 artists.

All the art on display is for sale, and a 30% tax deduction for the purchaser benefits GAC Art in Public Schools Programs.