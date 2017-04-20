Students host annual Science Research Symposium

Ridgefield High School students in the Science Research Program are hosting the sixth annual Science Research Symposium Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at Ridgefield High School.

The Science Research Program is a multi-year course composed of sophomores, juniors and seniors. Students are able to pick a topic of interest to research and conduct an experiment on.

The symposium is a student-run event recognizing student’s completed and proposed research.

There will be a guest speaker, completed research presentations, proposed research posters, and refreshments. This is great opportunity to see all the students’ research accomplishments and hard work.