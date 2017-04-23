A groundbreaking ceremony at the First Congregational Church Sunday, April 30, will officially celebrate the church’s construction project to renovate and expand its program facilities.

Participants in the ceremony at 11:00 a.m. will include children with plastic construction hats and shovels, youth deacons, church leaders, and all members and friends of the church.

Brief comments and prayers will accompany the groundbreaking with shovels in the dirt. In the event of rain, the event will take place after worship Sunday, May 7.

The $5-million construction project involves the complete renovation of the church house, which includes children’s classrooms, youth rooms, library, parlor, social hall and kitchen, an expanded welcome center, and handicap accessibility.

A new church house entrance and façade will provide a whole new look Main Street, tying the appearance of the church house to the historic 1888 sanctuary in a more architecturally creative way.

Work on the project commenced at the end of February, beginning with demolition and indoor preparatory work in the church house, and is expected to be complete by Labor Day this year. During the construction period worship takes place as usual in the church’s sanctuary and Sunday school and other activities continue uninterrupted in parts of the building unaffected by the project.