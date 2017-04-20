Wilton edges Ridgefield boys lax team, 9-8

Three unanswered goals in the final five minutes gave the Wilton High boys lacrosse team a 9-8 comeback win over Ridgefield on Wednesday in Wilton.

The Tigers (3-2) trailed 6-5 at halftime but got the only goal of the third quarter — from junior Chris Cozens — to tie the game going into the final period.

Greg Gatto then scored back-to-back goals to put Ridgefield ahead, 8-6, with 5:12 left to play.

But Wilton’s Chris Sweeney won the ensuing face-off, leading to teammate Connor Drake’s goal with 4:54 remaining. Joe Scarfi then added the tying goal 10 seconds later, following another face-off win by Sweeney.

The game-winning goal came with 2:49 left in the contest. Drake intercepted a clearing attempt and sent a pass to Kieran McGovern, wide open near the Ridgefield net. McGovern faked high and went low with his shot, beating goalie Dan Parson to give Wilton a 9-8 lead.

Ridgefield won the following face-off and nearly tied the game on Gatto’s shot that hit the crossbar with 1:54 left. Wilton goalie Andrew Calabrese then made a big save 20 seconds later to keep the hosts ahead.

“We didn’t get caught up in who we were playing,” said Calabrese when asked about the Wilton-Ridgefield rivalry. “We went out there and played our game and focused getting a quality win against a good team.”

The Warriors jumped out a 4-0 lead with 3:53 to play in the opening quarter. Two goals by Drake and single tallies by Peter Koch and Joe Murtha fueled the early run. Drake’s first goal came as he maintained possession after being checked, changed directions and found the back of the net. Drake’s second score came on a feed from McGovern, who stole the ball behind the net.

Ridgefield got on the board with a man-advantage goal from Gatto just 12 seconds after Wilton had taken its 4-0 lead, cutting its deficit to 4-1 at the end of the first period.

Two goals from Weston Carpenter and one from Gatto lifted the Tigers into a 4-4 tie with 5:09 left in the second quarter. Murtha put Wilton back in front with 2:57 remaining, but Carpenter got his third goal of the period to re-tie the game at 5-5 just 35 seconds later. McGovern then scored right before the first half ended, putting Wilton in front, 6-5.

Notes: Parson finished with 15 saves for Ridgefield, which was outshot 35-27.

Reid Kagan contributed two assists and Drew Fowler had one assist for the Tigers.

The game was not part of either team’s official FCIAC regular-season schedule, but it will count toward state tournament qualification and rankings.