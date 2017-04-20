Enchanted Garden voted best place to throw party in state

Readers of Mommy Poppins, a parent-focused news and information website, have voted Enchanted Garden Studios as the “Best Place to Throw a Party” in state of Connecticut. The Enchanted Garden offers a large menu of parties at its two locations.

Themes at its Rt. 7 location (Studio Two) include hip hop, break dance, musical theater, carnival, karaoke, rock band and recording parties.

Studio One (Rt. 35), designed by Jim Henson-artist Tim Clarke, offers party guests two-floors of exclusive space, with a menu that includes its famous face painting, bounce house, gymnastics equipment, and a large variety of age-appropriate custom themes.

As always, The Enchanted Garden is a magical place for us: cozy and inspiring and fun all at the same time,” one parent said. “Thank you for providing such a wonderful creative arts place for the community.”