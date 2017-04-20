Price pitches Ridgefield to 6-1 win over Ludlowe

Among its many advantages, good pitching guards against long losing streaks.

Alex Price and the Ridgefield High baseball team provided another example of that truism on a rainy Wednesday afternoon at Ciuccoli Field.

Forty-eight hours after it lost for the first time this season — a 6-1 road defeat against Danbury on Monday — Ridgefield rebounded with a 6-1 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe.

Price, a senior left-hander, was largely responsible for the win, which improved Ridgefield’s record to 7-1 overall. He pitched a six-hitter, holding Ludlowe to a single run in the fifth inning. Price didn’t walk any Ludlowe hitters, but he did strike out six of them in his 92-pitch, complete-game effort.

The Tigers scored their six runs during a three-inning span. The first two came in the bottom of the second, after Tony Macchia began a two-out rally by drawing a walk.

John Thrasher followed with a booming triple down the left-field line that scored Macchia, but the ball got stuck in the fence on the play and the umpires called for a ground-rule double that sent Thrasher back to second and Macchia back to third. It didn’t matter, however, as the next batter, Dan Ignatowich, singled to score both runners and give Ridgefield a 2-0 lead.

Colin Motill opened the bottom of the third by reaching on a walk and advancing to third on a two-base error. Matt Colin followed with an RBI single to score Motill and push the Tigers’ lead to 3-0.

Ridgefield tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Walks to Macchia and Ignatowich set up pinch hitter Quinn McDonald, who drilled a bases-clearing triple to center field. One out later, Colin delivered another run-scoring single to put the Tigers ahead, 6-0,

Ludlowe got its lone run on two singles and a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth, but Price shut the door from there, retiring the side in order in the top of the seventh to finalize the victory.

Notes: Colin, McDonald and Ignatowich had two RBIs apiece for the Tigers, who finished with seven hits off two Ludlowe pitchers.

Price is now 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA this season and has pitched two complete games in his three starts. In 19.1 innings, Price has allowed five runs (three earned) on 16 hits while walking four and striking out 18.