Library Lines: Financial literacy

Financial literacy is the combined knowledge and skills that allow you to manage your personal finances effectively and to make personal financial decisions confidently.

Money Smart Week (April 22-29) is a national initiative of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and other organizations, including the American Library Association, to provide financial education programs for consumers.

Libraries play an important role in the education of their communities, and financial literacy is one of several literacies that libraries strive to support. The Ridgefield Library’s role in Money Smart Week will be to host three financial education programs:

Women and Money Roundtable — Retiring Successfully, Tuesday, April 25, 1 to 2 p.m. Save Money on Electricity, Thursday, April 27, noon to 1. First-Time Home Buyers, Thursday, April 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Register online at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282, ext. 12004.

We also encourage you to browse, either in person or online, our comprehensive collection of personal finance books, magazines and newspapers. On the library’s business & finance webpage (found by clicking on Research & Reference from the home page at ridgefieldlibrary.org), you may access Value Line and Morningstar online investment resources and find a list of trusted financial websites.

Christie Mitchell is adult services librarian at the Ridgefield Library. She may be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 12004, or [email protected].