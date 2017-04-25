Notice: Will work for family

Are you looking for an extremely intelligent, faithful, active, and sturdy dog breed? A dog who is loyal and protective, needs little grooming, enjoys jogging, chasing balls, playing Frisbee and would do well at canine sports including agility and obedience? And do you have previous experience with dog ownership?

Look no further. Meet Lizzie, a 1-year-old Australian Cattle Dog (ACD) mix, who rode the rescue van up from South Carolina to Connecticut in hope of finding a friend or family that can provide her with lots of love and exercise.

Lizzie fits the bill when it comes to ACDs — she thrives on having a job to do and being part of all family activities.

An ACD’s résumé also includes a tendency to exceptional general health, ability to tolerate hot and cold climates and strong affection with the family.

Lizzie is decidedly not an apartment dog. She needs a large yard or acreage, along with a committed and active owner, to stay in a satisfied frame of mind and body. Lizzie’s ideal adopter could be looking for a running companion?

Lizzie is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped and spayed. Her adoption fee is $350.

The ROAR/Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street with adoption hours Thursday through Monday. Go to roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.