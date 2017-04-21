Senior Scene: Medicare, therapeutic shoes

Medicare savings programs: Financial assistance for eligible Medicare beneficiaries is available through the Connecticut Department of Social Services. This program may help pay Medicare Part B premiums, deductibles and co-insurance; applications can be taken at Ridgefield. Call Karen Gaudian, the municipal agent for the elderly, at 203-431-2754. This program is income-related, so Karen will be able to tell you if you qualify and she will be able to tell you which forms to bring.

If you are diabetic, did you know you qualify for a pair of therapeutic shoes each year through Medicare and most insurances? For more information, contact AWA Medical Supplies, 272 Main Street, Danbury, at 203-791-9383, or go to awamedicalsupplies.com.

See you in two weeks, Chris