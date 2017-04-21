The Ridgefield Press

Senior Scene: Medicare, therapeutic shoes

By Christine Robertson on April 21, 2017 in Columns, Community · 0 Comments

Medicare savings programs: Financial assistance for eligible Medicare beneficiaries is available through the Connecticut Department of Social Services. This program may help pay Medicare Part B premiums, deductibles and co-insurance; applications can be taken at Ridgefield. Call Karen Gaudian, the municipal agent for the elderly, at 203-431-2754. This program is income-related, so Karen will be able to tell you if you qualify and she will be able to tell you which forms to bring.

If you are diabetic, did you know you qualify for a pair of therapeutic shoes each year through Medicare and most insurances? For more information, contact AWA Medical Supplies, 272 Main Street, Danbury, at  203-791-9383, or go to awamedicalsupplies.com.

See you in two weeks, Chris

Related posts:

  1. Senior Scene: Important parts of signing up for Medicare

Tags: ,

Previous Post Students share family immigration stories in essay contest
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Christine Robertson


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress