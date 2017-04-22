The Ridgefield Press

Thrift Shop: The Hess truck’s back

By The Ridgefield Press on April 22, 2017 in Business, Columns, Community · 0 Comments

The Hess truck’s back and it’s better than ever at the Thrift Shop this week. There’s nothing better than a good jingle or a Hess truck. We have several trucks to choose from, all in beautiful condition with fresh batteries, just waiting to be enjoyed by a lucky boy or girl.

It’s baseball season, and the Seattle Mariners are in the house. While not a local team, who says we can’t cheer for them? We have boxes of Seattle Mariner memorabilia — from hats to lunch bags to bats and balls — priced to sell quickly. Don’t strike out, get your gear today.  

Also of interest this week is a Cuisinart toaster oven, a Ossur cold therapy device (for post-operative recovery) and a classic guitar.

We continue to accept donations and fill our shelves Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2 at 15 Catoonah Street while construction progresses for our new shop on Governor Street. Check out Facebook (RidgefieldThriftShopCT) and our website (ridgefieldthriftshop.com) for sales announcements and news of the move.

Previous Post Letter: Nuclear chicken
