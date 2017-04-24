Founders Hall: Hearing Loss

Are you one of more than 28 million Americans age 60 or older who suffers from significant hearing loss? If so, come to a seminar on hearing technology on Friday, April 28, at 1 p.m. Mike Gravitz, former president of the southwestern Connecticut chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), will lead a frank discussion about hearing loss and its related health and social problems. He will give you a basic understanding of hearing loss and its many causes. He will also describe what’s new with assistive technology, and will suggest coping techniques that can help improve communication.

According to the HLAA, hearing loss is the third most prevalent health issue in older adults (after arthritis and heart disease). HLAA also reports that 80% of people with hearing loss who could benefit from a hearing aid do not wear one. One reason is cost. Hearing aids are expensive, and neither Medicare nor most private insurers cover them. Another reason is that hearing aids often carry a stigma not associated with other assistive devices such as eyeglasses. HLAA and its local chapters are working to eradicate that stigma and raise awareness about the need for hearing loss prevention and treatment. Come to the seminar to hear all about it.

Seminar: Elder Law, Friday, April 21, 1 p.m.