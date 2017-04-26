The Ridgefield Press

Saccary’s photographs featured at WestConn exhibit

By The Ridgefield Press on April 26, 2017 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Ridgefielder Nicholas Saccary will have his photography work shown at Western Connecticut State University’s Visual and Performing Arts Center Gallery through Thursday, May 4.

The gallery is located at the school’s westside campus, 43 Lake Avenue Extension in Danbury.

The exhibition will be open for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, call the Department of Art at 203-837-8403 or the gallery at 203-837-8889.

