The Ridgefield Press

Erika O’Leary, Graham Finklea to wed

By The Ridgefield Press on April 22, 2017 in People · 0 Comments

Graham Finklea and Erika O’Leary

Mr. and Mrs. John O’Leary of Danbury have announced the engagement of their daughter, Erika Theresa O’Leary, to Graham Stewart Finklea, son of Dr. and Mrs. James Finklea of Ridgefield.

Ms. O’Leary is a graduate of Quinnipiac University and The College of St. Rose, with a bachelor of science degree in health science studies, a master of science degree in educational psychology, and a certificate of advanced study in school psychology. She is currently employed as a school psychologist in Ridgefield.

Mr. Finklea is a graduate of St. Lawrence University and Quinnipiac University, with a bachelor of arts degree in English and a master of science degree in interactive media. He is employed as a media specialist at a hedge fund in Westport.

An October wedding is planned in Danbury.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Thrift Shop: The Hess truck’s back Next Post Saturday roundup: Wins for Ridgefield baseball, girls lax
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress