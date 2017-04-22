Erika O’Leary, Graham Finklea to wed

Mr. and Mrs. John O’Leary of Danbury have announced the engagement of their daughter, Erika Theresa O’Leary, to Graham Stewart Finklea, son of Dr. and Mrs. James Finklea of Ridgefield.

Ms. O’Leary is a graduate of Quinnipiac University and The College of St. Rose, with a bachelor of science degree in health science studies, a master of science degree in educational psychology, and a certificate of advanced study in school psychology. She is currently employed as a school psychologist in Ridgefield.

Mr. Finklea is a graduate of St. Lawrence University and Quinnipiac University, with a bachelor of arts degree in English and a master of science degree in interactive media. He is employed as a media specialist at a hedge fund in Westport.

An October wedding is planned in Danbury.