Peace is theme of spring Fountain Music Series

The 21st annual spring concert of the Fountain Music Series, with a timely theme of peace, specifically peace in our land, peace in our souls, and peace in our times, will be presented on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church. A poem of Martin Luther, set to music by Félix Mendelssohn, to be performed on the program, provides the theme.

Overall, the program spans the history of choral music from the 16th Century to the present. Minister of Music Edwin R. Taylor, who will conduct the program, selected the program based on the musical qualities of the selections, only to discover a preponderance of music based on the Psalms. Typical of this, the opening number, The King Shall Rejoice, Handel’s coronation anthem(s) for England’s George II, is based on Psalm 21, verses 1-3, 5, and has frequently been performed from Handel’s time to the present.

Other early composers on the program include Tomas Luis de Victoria, Lodovico Grossi da Viadana and Adrian Batten. One number will feature the WCSU/FCC student interns singing a quartet. The 19th Century is represented by Brahms and the aforementioned Mendelssohn, with the transition to the 20th Century being Vaughan Williams’ Serenade to Music, and continuing with The Last Words of David from 2nd Samuel, composed by Randall Thompson. Rounding out the program will be works from the spiritual, gospel, folk, and contemporary genres.

Performing the concert will be the 30-voice FCC Concert Choir and WSCU choral interns, accompanied on the piano by Andrew Gordon, principal keyboardist of the Greenwich Symphony and vocal coach at WSCU.

Visitors are always welcome at First Congregational Church, located by the fountain at the intersection of Main Street and West Lane in Ridgefield.

For more information, visit firstcongregational.com, facebook.com/FountainMusicSeries, or call the church office at 203-438-8077.

