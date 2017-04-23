Shir Shalom hosts Mitzvah Day

On Sunday, May 7, local residents from Ridgefield, South Salem, N.Y., and surrounding communities will celebrate Congregation Shir Shalom’s fourth annual Mitzvah Day.

Mitzvah Day is organized by members of the Social Action Committee at Congregation Shir Shalom to provide an opportunity for residents to give back to the community in a variety of ways.

Mitzvah Day participants spend this day of service both on-site at Congregation Shir Shalom and off-site at various community organizations, performing such charitable acts as:

Making fleece blankets for Kids in Crisis.

Washing windows for elderly residents in Ridgefield.

Baking cookies for Dorothy Day House in Danbury.

Organizing sleepaway camp supplies for the Community Center of Northern Westchester.

This is a family-friendly event, with activities for every age. The Early Childhood Center (ECC) families will be helping to get classrooms ready for summer camp with the Great Toy Wash, a fun activity that will be led by ECC director Jane Emmer-Weil with help from ECC students and their families.

Join Congregation Shir Shalom on Mitzvah Day by signing up at http://signup.com/go/44XZYu.