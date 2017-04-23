Aislinn Hyde, Michael Pudim wed

Aislinn Hyde, daughter of Sharon and Jeffrey Hyde of Ridgefield, was married Oct. 15, 2016, to Michael Pudim, son of Barbara and Donald Pudim of Waterford.

The Rev. Charles Baughman, uncle and godfather of the bride, performed the ceremony at a private estate on the Hudson River in Germantown, N.Y. Sarah Charles of Manhattan, a friend of the bride and groom, was matron of honor. Seth Chernin, also of Manhattan, the groom’s college friend and former roommate, was the best man. The couple plan to honeymoon in Venice and Croatia in September.

Ms. Hyde, 31, is keeping her name. She is an assistant registrar at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan. She graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2003 and Bucknell University in 2007. She received a master’s degree in material culture, design history and decorative arts from Bard Graduate Center in Manhattan.

Mr. Pudim, 35, is a freelance graphic designer in New York City. He received a bachelor of fine arts degree from Syracuse University.

The couple met seven years ago in Astoria, N.Y., where they currently reside.