The Chamber of Commerce welcomed Ridgefield Administrative Solutions as a new member on Wednesday, April 12. Ridgefield resident Shannon Freda recognized a need for small business owners to have an offsite “assistant.”

Services include email management, document creation, Quickbooks help, and mailing labels. She is available on an hourly rate or on a retainer, and her fees include needed supplies. She can be reached at [email protected] or 203-942-7820.