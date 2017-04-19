Recreation Notes: Two Day Fun Day in June

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation has taken your needs into consideration and we have created a Two Day Fun Day Program to help provide care for our younger patrons on Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23. This program is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the recreation center. You must register for both days. Children ages 3 to 10 will have a great time creating art, exploring the outdoors, playing sports, and enjoying the playground. Participants must be 3 years old by June 1 and must be 100% toilet trained. Children are asked to bring a nut-free lunch, snack, bathing suit, and towel each day. The 3- to 5-year-olds will have fun in the Spray Bay. The 6- to 10-year-olds will enjoy time in the pool and Spray Bay.

Our Adventure Day Camp is available to children ages 3 to 13. One-week sessions run from June 26 to Aug. 18 at the recreation center. Each week of camp includes swimming, sports, field trips, inflatables, games, art, science, and more. Swim lessons and Spray Bay play time are also included for most campers. More information at ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.