Tuesday RHS roundup: Golf team wins opener; boys volleyball now 5-0

Among those posting wins on a jam-packed Tuesday for Ridgefield High teams were the boys volleyball, boys golf, boys lacrosse, and boys outdoor track and field squads.

Boys volleyball: Ridgefield remained unbeaten with a 3-0 triumph over host Trumbull on Tuesday. The Tigers (5-0 overall) won the match by scores of 25-11, 25-18, and 25-16.

Henrik Liapunov had 27 assists and 22 service points for Ridgefield, which has not dropped a game so far this season.

Nick Laudati added 11 kills and 10 service points, while Jack Lincoln finished with six kills and eight service points.

Boys golf: The Tigers opened their season with a 161-207 victory over Trinity Catholic at Sterling Farms Golf Course in Stamford.

Senior Connor Looney shot a one-under par 35 to lead Ridgefield and earn medalist honors with the match’s low score. Classmate Matt Bornstein also played well for the Tigers, firing a one-over 37.

Sophomore Mark Habeeb (41) and senior Colin Rynne (48) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team score.

Girls golf: Ridgefield suffered its second close loss in two days, falling to Staples, 191-197, at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

Alyssa Maiolo had a 43 to lead the Tigers. Freshman teammate Mia Scarpati was two strokes back with a 45.

Maya Christianson (53) and Lauren Coughlin (56) rounded out Ridgefield’s team score. Sixth player Caroline Bunt shot a 47, but her score did not count because she wasn’t in the starting lineup.

Boys tennis: Perennial power Greenwich handed Ridgefield its first loss of the season, beating the Tigers, 5-2.

The Tigers got wins from Brian Song (6-2, 6-0) at second singles and Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert (7-5, 5-7, 6-1) at second doubles.

Ridgefield dropped the other two doubles matches in three sets. Tanner Daubenspeck and Tadd Long fell 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 at first doubles, and Jamie Crawford and Seth Prusko lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 at third doubles.

Greenwich won three singles matches in straight sets.

Girls tennis: Ridgefield was unable to win a match against Greenwich, losing by a score of 7-0.

The closest contest came at first doubles, as Ridgefield’s Hillary Sherpa and Jillian O’Keefe lost in a third-set tiebreaker, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6. Sherpa and O’Keefe trailed 5-2 in the third set before rallying to force the tiebreaker.

Ridgefield’s second doubles team of Carmen Sanz and Caitlin Kissel also went to three sets before losing, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Girls lacrosse: Darien demonstrated why it is the state’s top team, beating Ridgefield, 16-6, in Darien.

The Blue Wave led 10-3 at halftime.

Annie Hage, Caitlin Slaminko, Lucie Picard, Maeve Tobin, Katie Hoban, and Lauren Whalen scored one goal apiece for Ridgefield, which is now 2-3 this season. Picard and Tobin also contributed assists.

Goalies Lexi Held (eight) and Robyn Karashik (two) combined for 10 saves for the Tigers.who got strong defensive play from Erika Linke and Alyssa Bonanno.

Boys lacrosse: Thirteen players scored goals as Ridgefield routed Trinity Catholic, 18-3, at Tiger Hollow.

Sophomore midfielder Weston Carpenter continued his impressive start to the season with a team-best three goals.

Drew Fowler, Aidan Schwartz and Jason Holmes each added two goals, while Reid Kagan, Dawson Muller, Greg Gatto, Chris Costello, Luke McGarrity, Evan Wein, Braeden McSpedon, Thomas Formus, and KC McSpedon had one goal apiece.

Kagan (two), Gatto (two), Formus (two), Jacob Lynne, and Harrison Cushmore contributed assists for Ridgefield (3-1 overall).

Boys track: Ridgefield split a tri-meet at Tiger Hollow, beating Westhill, 81-67, and losing to Trumbull, 96-54.

Thomas Vilinskis was a double-winner for Ridgefield, placing first in the 110-meter hurdles (16.14) and the 300-meter hurdles (41.30).

Also finishing first for the Tigers was Eduardo Marquez in the javelin with a toss of 128 feet.

James Kane (400), Aidan Williams (300 hurdles), Ian Dyson (200), and Eric Dollins (javelin) added second-place finishes for Ridgefield.