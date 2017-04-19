The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Please put up safety net at baseball field

By The Ridgefield Press on April 19, 2017 in Community, Letters, Town Government · 0 Comments

Ciuccoli Field

To the Editor:

For all the articles I read on what a safe town Ridgefield is I agree, but aside from the crime level there is another aspect just as important, and that is the safety of its residents — and visitors — young and old.

On Tuesday, April 11, I enjoyed a movie at the Playhouse and upon leaving and walking to my car I was hit on my shoulder by a foul ball from the baseball field. I had just had shoulder surgery a few weeks earlier. My question: Why is there not a mesh up to protect people from foul balls?

Fortunately, after rushing to my orthopedic to get an X-ray, I was OK. What if a child or baby had been hit with a ball coming at them 80 miles an hour. I felt like I had been shot.

I am very concerned for the lack of safety at that park.

Please, please, Parks and Rec, put a mesh up before the town has a big lawsuit.

Annette Khazadian

Loren Lane, April 13

Related posts:

  1. Giving Thanks: Rotary appreciates Egg Scramble participation
  2. Zoners approve Ciuccoli Field press box

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Art Guild presents Open Studio Day
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress